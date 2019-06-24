Former MCA abducted in Eldoret found murdered

Elgeyo Marakwet leaders have reacted angrily after missing former MCA Benson Kiptire was found murdered and his body dumped in Kamatira forest in West Pokot.

Elegeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen said he was saddened by the killing and urged the police to ensure those responsible were brought to book.

“This is unacceptable. I am shattered and in pain. My friend and brother Kiptire has been killed. Benson was my county office liaison officer,” Murkomen said.

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos and Murkomen led a section of leaders to visit the premises where Kiptire was abducted.

“We demand answers as to who carried out this heinous act. They must be brought to book. We stand with the family at this time of sorrow and great loss,” Tolgos said.

Uasin Gishu County Commissioner Abdi Hassan said police had been deployed to crack down on those involved in increased crime especially murders within Kimumu area in the town.

Kiptire had served as MCA for Kapyego ward in the first assembly in Elgeyo Marakwet.

He was also the Kanu chairman in Marakwet East and an aide to Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Kiptire was abducted on Friday from his business premises at Rock Centre in Eldoret by people who claimed to be police officers.

The four used a Land Cruiser van to whisk him away from his premises located along the Eldoret-Iten road.

Kiptire’s wife Purity Ruto said her husband had called later and said he had been arrested by police officers.

“We searched for him at all police stations but could not trace him and police said they were not aware of his arrest. It’s sad that he was killed yet he was a humble man with no grudge against anyone,” Ruto said.

She travelled to Kapenguria yesterday along with other family members and a section of leaders to ferry Kiptire’s body to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

In the last one month more than ten people have been found murdered in the area where Kiptire was abducted.

“We have directed the police to act tough and not laugh with criminals,” Hassan said.

So far ten suspects have been arrested over the increased crime in Eldoret.

A high court official, an athlete, a salonist and a high court clerk are among those who have been killed in the same area.

CID officers also visited the home of Kiptire to start investigations into the murder.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi also condoled with the family saying Kiptire had been elected on a Kanu ticket between 2013 and 2017 and that he had been a loyal member of the party.

