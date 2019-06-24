Even village youth groups convene regular meetings

It is true that a significant number of us have been asking for a Parliamentary Group meeting to address issues that I believe are normal and easily solvable in such a forum.

It is quite a shame that a national political party with millions of supporters, hundreds of MPs and thousands of county leaders can stay for over a year without a sitting.

Even village youth groups feel uncomfortable when they go for even a month without a meeting. It is therefore justified for those who feel disgruntled when the party stays for over a year without PG meeting.

I want to blame three things for that failure; the lame duck party officials, the lack of good will by the party leadership and the unfounded fear of a fall out in case the PG is convened.

The officials we currently have in the party are figureheads who were placed there on an interim basis just to fulfil requirements spelt out in the political parties act for registration of a political party.

Had they derived their mandate from the rank and file of the party then they would have the courage to convene a PG as and when it is required. But since they were handpicked, they are only serving the interests of those who handpicked them at the expense of the larger party membership.

That is why you will find a Secretary-General mocking some of its members, including his seniors, without shame because they have a sense of immunity. They will, therefore, convene a PG when it is convenient to a few people. That is why we are looking forward to March of 2020 when the term of the interim leadership shall be coming to an end so that we elect leaders that have the larger party interests at heart.

On goodwill, I want to beseech those who have the ultimate power to soften their hearts and look at the larger good of the party. There are issues that need to be ventilated within and not necessarily relating to succession politics. I want to request our leaders to sidestep their advisers and power brokers because I know they are the impediment to us having a PG.

Then on the fear of the unknown, which is a fallout, let me say without fear of being contradicted that no fallout shall take place.

We had a PG before including when we were coming up with parliamentary leadership lists and no fallout happened. Holding divergent views in a PG is healthy and I do not think it will be abnormal if members air different views when jubilee convenes a PG.

If anything, our PGs are normally held in camera and therefore there is no negative image to cast to the public.

We have a lot to discuss in the PG including the progress of development in our regions, the necessity of Building Bridges Initiative and it's end game, our stand on the referendum debate, admission and welcoming of new members to the party and the roadmap for the party beyond 2022.

It is therefore my humble request to the powers that be to convene a PG.

The Belgut MP spoke to the Star