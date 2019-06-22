Close

We shouldn't go to sleep because of handshake - Mudavadi

Says economy isn't doing well and Kenyans should put more pressure on government.

• Mudavadi said every Kenyan had a right to have a say in national policies.

• Asked the government to respect avenues of communications such as protests, parliament and media.

by IMENDE BENJAMIN News Reporter
22 June 2019 - 13:26
ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing the press at the ANC House in Riverside on May, 18, 2018.
ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi addressing the press at the ANC House in Riverside on May, 18, 2018.
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned that Kenyans will not tolerate wrongdoings because of the handshake.

Mudavadi said every Kenyan had a right to have a say in national policies and asked the government to respect avenues of communications such as protests, parliament and media.

“One of the main benefits arising from the handshake was that it brought about peace. We should, however, not go to sleep because of it and tolerate wrongdoings,” Musalia said in a statement posted online.

 
 

The former deputy prime minister said that the economy wasn't doing well and called on Kenyans to put more pressure on the government.

“Our economy isn’t doing well. We have approximately eight million qualified youth without jobs, suppliers of the national and county governments have not been paid resulting in further job losses,” Mudavadi said.

“This dire situation is starkly evidenced by the numerous auction adverts in the dailies.”

Musalia said that the role of the opposition -which he has assumed-was to listen to the plight of Kenyans, highlight issues affecting them and work together with them to build a prosperous nation.

“Where the government is doing well, I’m ready to compliment and support. The opposition isn’t only about demonstrations but about proposing policies that will take the nation forward,” he said.

He said all leaders must continue highlighting issues that are adversely affecting citizens such as corruption and increased taxation.

