Mutua criticises sycophants calls for 'mind research'

Academics have been urged to research on leaders who traverse the country spreading "sycophantic and polarising agenda" instead of solving problems facing the youth.

The call came from Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua during the 33rd graduation at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology on Friday.

Mutua said such leaders have failed the country by not engaging in development activities to spur the economy and create jobs.

“As a society, we have to admit that there is something wrong with either the environment, culture or I suspect the brain of some of these politicians who can comfortably engage in sideshows while our people are suffering. This is why President Uhuru Kenyatta is losing his cool in public.”

The governor said scholars should undertake psychological, behavioural, scientific, political studies to establish what is wrong with some of our politicians.

He lamented that although Kenya is a great country, it was facing hardships such as joblessness among graduates, high taxation of poor and corruption.

He called for a concerted effort to find immediate solutions to assist the President to alleviate poverty.

Mutua said only doomed and simple-minded societies engage in self-destructive behaviours while their people sink into poverty.

He said the country and graduates deserve better. “They did not study and toil to sit at home jobless. They need life opportunities. Our energies should be on uniting the country and growing the economy.”

His wife Lillian graduated with a Masters of Science degree in Project Management.