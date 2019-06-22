Fertiliser firm boss lauds state on experts plan

The government has been praised for its plan to employ more technical experts in public service to handle economic initiatives at the grassroot level.

Kenya country manager for global fertilizer firm Yara, William Ng'eno, said the place of agricultural extension officers in advising farmers on best crop husbandry practices cannot be gainsaid.

He said the move by government goes hand in hand with what Yara - which is a regional player in importing and distribution of fertilizer – does.

“We have extension workers who offer value addition support to our customers on the importance of soil nutrition and good farming practice for quality production of food and cash crops,” he said.

Working with farmers, Yara has over the years provided value addition services to its customers through training and other outreach activities to equip the farmer with best practice skills.

The move to increase technical experts on ground is part of the government’s strategy to improve capacity, provide good market access and price discovery in the agricultural, industrial and trade sectors.