Squatters accuse prison of grabbing their land

Squatters from Mithuri Naivasha are accusing a group of senior prison officers of grabbing land meant to resettle them.

The squatters, who have lived on the parcel for more than 70 years, claim the officers from the nearby prison have started sub-dividing the land located along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Inmates have started clearing part of the land that is also been claimed by members of the Isahakia community.

A letter from the National Land Commission had proposed that the land be given to the Isahakia, who would in turn give a portion to the squatters.

Squatters chairman Benjamin Wambiro said the presence of the inmates, accompanied by the warders, had raised tension and anxiety in the village.

He wondered how the warders got the land yet the issue of resettlement had not been resolved by the land commission.

“In the last one week, we have seen inmates from the prison clear and fence part of the land. We want the Ministry of Lands to intervene,” he said yesterday.

Wambiro called on members of the public to be wary of a group traders working under the Naivasha Quarry Project and who were selling the land.

“We understand that senior prison officers and members of the public have been fleeced and bought the land from this fake company,” he said.

For years, members of the Isahakia community, who have lived in Naivasha for years, have laid claim on several parcels of land.

The community which was the first to arrive in Naivasha claims it has not been compensated or resettled despite owning large tracts of land that were taken away by the colonial government.

Meanwhile, security officers in North Lake Naivasha are hunting for some leaders and traders over the recent invasion of private land belonging to former PS Benjamin Kipkulei.

Two days after three suspects were arrested after invading the land and destroying a fence and crops, security officers identified some traders for inciting residents.

Naivasha assistant county commissioner John Opondo said the three farmers arrested have been taken to court.

“We have issued a warning to anyone invading private land that they will face the full wrath of the law and we are seeking those who incited these farmers,” he said.