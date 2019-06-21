Makini herbs clinic, 30 others shut by poisons board

Popular Makini Herbal Clinic is among 30 alternative medicine facilities closed this week alone by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Other famous clinics closed include Murugu, Kamirithu and Olive herbal clinics.

East and West Medical Centre, a Chinese herbal clinic located along Ngong Road, Nairobi, was also shut down.

Inspectors from the board on Monday kicked off a crackdown on herbal clinics and illegal pharmacies in Nairobi.

So far, 76 premises have been inspected and 29 people arrested and charged.

The board says it wants to ensure Kenyans access safe and efficacious medicines.

The crackdown targeted herbal clinics and pharmacies suspected to have flouted regulations.

PPB officer Dominic Kariuki said East and West Medical Centre had a large consignment of contraceptive pills and assorted medicines labelled in Chinese were seized.

Treatment records for patients were recovered.

The owner of the business, a Chinese national, was arrested, taken to court and released on a cash bail of Sh100,000.

“We found a large consignment of unregistered herbal medicines at Murugu herbal clinic. They were seized and the seven people found handling the drugs were arrested and taken to court,” Kariuki said.