Lenana School cooks admit stealing meat for students

Two Lenana School chefs Thursday admitted stealing eight kilogrammes of meat for students and taking it to "enjoy and have peace" in their Kawangware homes.

Richard Kyengo and Denis Nyongesa committed the offence on June 17 at the school kitchen in Dagoretti subcounty, Nairobi.

Kibera senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo was t0ld that the meat had been bought for students camped at the school for soccer practice ahead of the interschool competition at Starehe Boys Centre on Friday.

The other students were on mid-term holiday.

The accused were in the kitchen cooking and discussing personal issues including sneaking the meat outside the school compound for consumption by their families.

They were arrested after a student saw them taking the meat outside the school in a white sack. He reported to a security guard who alerted his colleague and arrested Kyengo and Nyongesa.

The two were taken to Kilimani police station where they recorded statements.

They told the court on Thursday that they took the meat because it was a lot for only a few students yet their families had none.

The magistrate ordered that they be detained at Kilimani Police Station until today when she will sentence them.