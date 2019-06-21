Huduma Namba messages fake, state says

The government has no plans for another round of mass Huduma Namba registration following reports that the exercise failed.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna dismissed text messages circulating as fake.

"The messages are fake. Any communication will be made from this office and not any other office," he said during his weekly press briefing.

The messages claimed the registration process failed and the public should be ready for a second round.

The mass registration process which started on April 2 ended on May 18, with more than 32 million Kenyans captured in the system.

The spokesperson said data captured during the exercise were being scrutinized.

Oguna said after the scrutiny, the machines will be deployed at assistant chiefs offices for those who did not register to do so.

Kenyans in Diaspora have until Friday to register. The exercise started in consulates and embassies on May 6.

The government says the system will make it easier for citizens to access government services by creating a central population database.