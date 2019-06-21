Allow abortion in restricted circumstances – Justice Tuiyott

High Court Judge Francis Tuiyott yesterday told JSC commissioners that abortion should not be made available to all Kenyan women at will.

The judge who sits at the commercial and tax division said there continues to be challenges relating to pregnancies from rape and sexual violence.

But it’s clear to him that abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances, he said.

Tuiyott was appearing before an interview panel of the Judicial Service Commission selecting judges for the Court of Appeal.

Asked whether parliament should enact a law to punish women who abort, the Judge said, “There is a statute, so I think there is no problem.”

Regarding cases of sexual molestation by teachers, the Judge said the Teachers Service Commission should be made liable.

He said there is need to factor in whether the said commission has resigned on teachers in terms of discipline.

The interviews for the recruitment of 11 judges of the Court of Appeal began on Monday.

The commission has shortlisted 22 judges for the interviews and 13 advocates.

(Edited by O. Owino)