Close

APPELLATE COURT INTERVIEWS

Allow abortion in restricted circumstances – Justice Tuiyott

There are challenges relating to pregnancies from rape and sexual violence.

In Summary

• The judge who sits at the commercial and tax division said there continues to be challenges relating to pregnancies from rape and sexual violence. 

• But it’s clear to him that abortion should be allowed when the situation of the victim allows, he said. 

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
21 June 2019 - 00:00
A judge wants abortion allowed in restricted circumstances.
A judge wants abortion allowed in restricted circumstances.
Image: COURTESY

High Court Judge Francis Tuiyott yesterday told JSC commissioners that abortion should not be made available to all Kenyan women at will. 

The judge who sits at the commercial and tax division said there continues to be challenges relating to pregnancies from rape and sexual violence. 

But it’s clear to him that abortion should be allowed in certain circumstances, he said. 

Tuiyott was appearing before an interview panel of the Judicial Service Commission selecting judges for the Court of Appeal. 

Asked whether parliament should enact a law to punish women who abort, the Judge said, “There is a statute, so I think there is no problem.”

Regarding cases of sexual molestation by teachers, the Judge said the Teachers Service Commission should be made liable.

He said there is need to factor in whether the said commission has resigned on teachers in terms of discipline.  

The interviews for the recruitment of 11 judges of the Court of Appeal began on Monday. 

The commission has shortlisted 22 judges for the interviews and 13 advocates.

(Edited by O. Owino) 

High Court ruling on abortion will reduce maternal deaths

Ruling should reduce the seven lives lost daily to unsafe abortion.
Opinion
6 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
News
21 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    19h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    16h ago Africa

  4. US confirms drone was shot down by Iranian missile
    15h ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos