Widow begs to bury man exhumed five years ago

The widow of a man whose body has been lying in a mortuary for five years has appealed to a Kisumu court to let her bury him.

Barack Ogada’s body was dramatically exhumed from where he was buried after one James Onunga claimed the land.

On Wednesday, the family asked senior principal magistrate Winfred Onkunya to allow them bury the body in the land being fought over.

The deceased's widow Jessica Ogada told the court the land belongs to her husband's family where they lived until 1983 when they moved to Nandi.

She said in 2014 the family brought Ogada's body for burial but Onunga came with policemen and stopped the event and the body was returned to the mortuary.

The widow said they later got a court order allowing them to bury her husband in the same piece of land but Onunga came back again with police officers months after the burial, exhumed the body and returned it to the mortuary.

She spent a month at Kodiaga Prison following the dispute.

Onunga has sued four relatives for burying their relative on land registered in his name.

A title deed and an agreement form produced in court showed the parcel is under Onunga’s name.

Thomas Ago and the deceased's nephew Stephen Ogallo said the land belongs to their family but they only came to realise it was transferred when the matter came to court.

They questioned the authenticity of the documents presented in court.

The hearing continues on August 21.