Tout charged with beating up cop

A matatu tout was on Wednesday charged with attacking a traffic policeman who allegedly demanded a Sh200 bribe.

Jeremiah Nelson appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo where he denied the charge.

It is alleged the tout was in his Metro bus heading to town from Uthiru when corporal Isaiah Muthiani stopped the vehicle for inspection in Westlands on Monday.

He found the bus had violated traffic rules and asked the accused person to accompany him to Parklands police station.

Nelson told the court the cop approached him and asked for Sh200 for his breakfast but when the tout refused the cop told him he would take him to court.

The tout said he had no money as it was still morning and he had not worked.

He said the officer told him he was under arrest over a non-existent offence. That was when Nelson attacked the officer in anger.

He told court he was an old man and his relatives were too far to help him.

Magistrate Ojoo released him on a bond of Sh100,000.

The matter will be heard on August 29.