Close

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Tout charged with beating up cop

He alleged officer demanded Sh200 bribe from him

In Summary

• Nelson tells court cop threatened to take tout when refused give Sh200 bribe.

• Said he had not made any money and pounced on the officer in anger.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
20 June 2019 - 05:00
A photo of a man lying on the ground after he was assaulted by a tout.
A photo of a man lying on the ground after he was assaulted by a tout.
Image: FILE

A matatu tout was on Wednesday charged with attacking a traffic policeman who allegedly demanded a Sh200 bribe.

Jeremiah Nelson appeared before Kibera senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo where he denied the charge.

It is alleged the tout was in his Metro bus heading to town from Uthiru when corporal Isaiah Muthiani stopped the vehicle for inspection in Westlands on Monday.

He found the bus had violated traffic rules and asked the accused person to accompany him to Parklands police station.

Nelson told the court the cop approached him and asked for Sh200 for his breakfast but when the tout refused the cop told him he would take him to court.

The tout said he had no money as it was still morning and he had not worked.

He said the officer told him he was under arrest over a non-existent offence. That was when Nelson attacked the officer in anger.

He told court he was an old man and his relatives were too far to help him.

Magistrate Ojoo released him on a bond of Sh100,000.

The matter will be heard on August 29.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
20 June 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    21h ago Africa

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    23h ago Corridors of Power

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Boris Johnson wins most second round votes
    1d ago World

  5. Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid
    21h ago World

Latest Videos