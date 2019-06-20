Senators, MPs wars threaten to derail Data Protection Bill

Supremacy battles between senators and MPs threaten to derail the enactment of a Bill seeking to protect personal data on tribe, religion and health status.

The ICT ministry has abandoned the proposed law whose origin was the Senate and opted to wait for one being prepared by the National Assembly.

The ministry had accepted the Senate's proposal to fix all the contentious clauses in the Data Protection and Privacy Bill, 2018.

The Senate bill seeks to protect personal data from misuse by government agencies and private agencies.

It prohibits government agencies from collecting and processing data on a person’s information, his race and ethnic origin, religious beliefs, political persuasions and health status unless there is a special reason to do so.

“An agency shall not transfer personal data of a subject outside the territory of the Republic of Kenya unless the subject consents the transfer and it will be beneficial to the subject,” it states.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru told the Senate ICT committee on Wednesday that his ministry has been advised to abandon the Senate Bill and wait for the one from the National Assembly.

Mucheru had a hard time explaining to the committee chaired by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi why the government had decided to introduce the Bill in the National Assembly when the ministry had agreed with the version developed by the Senate.