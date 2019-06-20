Close

DISPELS RUMOURS

Oguna speaks on ‘fresh Huduma Namba registration’

In Summary

• Registration exercise for Kenyans in the Diaspora started at consulates and embassies on May 6.

• The mass registration process which started on April 2 came to an end on May 18

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
20 June 2019 - 11:49
Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has confirmed the government has no plan of carrying out a second registration for Huduma Namba.

While delivering his weekly press briefing, Oguna urged the public to ignore messages being circulating on social media that the registration will be done afresh.

The messages claimed that the registration process had failed, calling on the public to be ready for a second registration exercise.

The spokesman, however, said the information is fake and should be ignored.

 
 

 “These messages are fake. Any communication regarding Huduma registration will be made from this office and nowhere else,” Oguna said.

The mass registration process which started on April 2 came to an end on May 18, with more than 32 million Kenyans captured in the system.

Kenyans in Diaspora have until today to be registered.

Registration exercise for Kenyans in the Diaspora started at consulates and embassies on May 6.

Oguna said the government will not hesitate dealing with land grabbers taking away the public lands.

He added that the ongoing process set to establish a coal plant in Lamu county will be of great benefit to the people of Lamu.

He said part of the process will be desalinating water for consumption by the locals. He said upon completion, the plant will create job opportunities for Kenyans.

