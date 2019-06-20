KPC still can't explain leak in new oil pipeline

The spill from the pipeline launched last year was detected on March 30 after oil was found in the Kiboko River, the main source of water for thousands of Makueni residents living downstream.

Appearing before the Senate’s Energy Committee on Wednesday, Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes and KPC acting director Hudson Andambi could not explain the leak in the ultra-modern pipeline.

“We have not heard you – KPC – telling us what caused the leakage. The leak should not happen on a new pipeline like this. What action have you taken against engineers who signed that all was well with the new line?” committee chairman Ephraim Maina from Nyeri asked.

Munyes told the committee that KPC is procuring an electronic detector which will help detect any weak areas along the 450-km line to allow for corrective measures and avoid a repeat of the Kiboko incident.

“I apologise to the people of Makueni on behalf of the company. We are procuring a system for leak detection, we want to ensure that we get it right,” Munyes said.

Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Ledama Olekina (Narok ) accused KPC of negligence and doing little to help the people of Makueni.