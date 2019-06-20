Computers in Sh88.7m fraud case to be released to complainant

More than 700 computers worth Sh88.7 million will be released to a fraud victim after the arresting officer and the complainant testify, a Kiambu court has ruled.

Principal magistrate Stella Atembo on Wednesday said the computers should be released to the owner since the suspects are not claiming ownership.

Five traders have denied defrauding businessman Idris Ahmed Buro of Sh88,784,340 through fake government tenders.

Atembo at the same time ordered the hearing to proceed without further delay from Friday.

Senior state counsel Christine Mbevi had told the court that the accused - Mapili David, Jackson Kiharo, Mercy Wahiga Wanjiku, Michael Okongo and Alex Mutia Kesyoka - were not claiming ownership of the items.

The particulars of the case are that the complainant was allegedly given fake local purchase orders (LPOs) and letters of award with government letterheads and stamps for three contracts worth Sh230 million.

The deal involved the supply of 797 laptops and windows software supposedly to the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) at Sh125,926,000 and Sh28,692,000 respectively.

In another deal, Idris, through Sanabil General Supplies Ltd, got a letter of award for the supply and delivery of Panolin Hydraulic Lubricant to Government Printer at Sh74,520,000.