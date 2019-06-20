Blogger Alai detained for 14 days over photos of killed APs

Blogger Robert Alai will be detained for 14 days pending investigations in the case in which he's accused of publishing gory photos of slain police officers.

Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkyian Tobiko allowed an application by Anti-Terrorism Police Unit seeking to detain Alai and Prison Warder Patrick Safari.

Tobiko ruled that Alai did not defend himself or his sources against accusations of being terror elements as suspected by the ATPU.

“I note that not once did the two deny ever publishing the photos of the scene of attack or that they actually published photos of the slain officers,” the court noted.

The magistrate said that the 30 days asked for by ATPU were unduly long and 14 working days were more reasonable.

Alai and Safari were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively for posting gory images of slain officers on their social media pages.

According to the police, Alai was arrested for ‘disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities’.

Chief Inspector Claus Shuma told the court that they are looking for a suspected police officer who took photos of the dead bodies from the attack and shared them with Alai and Safari.