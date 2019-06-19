Wrangles could kill Jubilee, Ipsos poll shows

The majority of Kenyans believe squabbles in the ruling Jubilee Party will affect its future, a revelation that could deal a blow to Deputy President William Ruto.

A new poll by research firm Ipsos shows that 66 per cent of Kenyans believe the endless wrangles could sound Jubilee’s death knell.

The perception that Jubilee's ruin is imminent is highest in Nairobi at 75 per cent.

The poll conducted between 15-18 of April indicates that even Jubilee's political strongholds are aware the infighting poses a big threat to the party's political future.

According to the poll, 68 per cent of Kenyans in President Uhuru Kenyatta's Central backyard believe the feuds will have a negative effect.

In Ruto's Rift Valley, 67 per cent of respondents said the wrangles pose a danger to Jubilee.

Only 32 and 33 per cent of Central and Rift Valley respectively believe the party will weather the storm.

The party has seen heightened political tension, with President Kenyatta reading the riot act to a section of legislators allied to Ruto for premature 2022 politics.

For ODM, the pollsters asked respondents whether the performance of the party in the latest two past by-elections, in which it suffered humiliating defeats, could affect its future.

Thirty-two per cent of the respondents nationally believed the Orange party remains strong, the poll shows.

However, 38 per cent indicated they did not know while 31 per cent said the loses will affect the party.

The party headed by Raila Odinga lost the Embakasi South and Ugenya mini-polls in April.

More respondents in Nyanza and Coast, both seen to be Raila's bastions, said the loss will affect the future of ODM as a political party.

Twenty-nine per cent of respondents in Nyanza and 28 per cent in Coast said the twin losses would have an impact.

The poll also showed that the country is overwhelmingly behind the March 9, 2018 handshake between Uhuru and Raila.

An average of 80 per cent of the respondents nationally said they support the truce.

North Eastern, Nyanza, Nairobi, and Eastern were shown to be leading in approving the political pact at 92, 88, 81 and 81 peer cent respectively.

Rift Valley and Central regions tied at 76 per cent. Western and Coast polled 75 and 78 percentage points respectively.

The main reason for the support of the handshake, the poll shows, is that it has brought about peace and unity and eased political tensions in the country.

The poll was conducted through phone interviews with respondents drawn from different parts of the country.