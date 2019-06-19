State, hoteliers oppose tourism bill

The Ministry of Tourism and hoteliers have opposed a Senate bill seeking to give county governments the mandate to manage local tourism.

Tourism CS Najib Balala and Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers chief executive officer Mike Macharia said the bill if signed into law will cripple the industry.

The bill sponsored by nominated Senator Agnes Zani gives counties the power to develop, manage, market, promote and license tourism.

It gives the county Tourism executive the power to formulate strategies for the sector.

“The CEC shall formulate guidelines and prescribe measures for sustainable development of local tourism,” the bill states.

But the ministry, through the Tourism Regulatory Authority, said the bill is not good for the industry.

TRA chief executive Kipkorir Lagat said placing the management of tourism in the hands of Tourism executives will kill standards that have been developed to market the country as a tourist destination.