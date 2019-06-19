Slam on the brakes: Servant leaders bleeding us with salaries, benefits

A public sector wage bill survey says that without urgent reforms and austerity measures, the country's cash crisis will worsen and services could fall apart.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission's survey released on Tuesday cited manual systems, disparities in pay structure, lack of standardised recruitment policies and lack of career progression guidelines are a few of many problems.

Another is an ageing workforce.

These issues are contributing to the public sector wage bill of Sh733 billion.

The Public Sector Wage Bill Survey was carried out in 32 counties and 72 state corporations last year with a view to establishing controls in setting and managing wages.

Speaking when he released the report, SRC vice chairman Dalmas Otieno urged the two levels of government to swiftly address the worsening crisis.

"There is urgent need for the national government and counties to institute reforms that stress efficiency in public service," he said at a Nairobi Hotel.

The former Rongo MP said counties and the national government must creatively attracting and retaining the best staff through clear- cut career progression.

"This will address wastage because when you have competent staff there is efficiency in productivity," Otieno said.