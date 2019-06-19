Senators query preparedness for Ebola outbreak

Senators yesterday called on the Treasury to release Sh5 billion counties’ health cash pending from last last financial year to go towards combating Ebola and other outbreaks.

“Right now, the counties are incapacitated and they cannot do anything to prevent the disease,” Wajir Senator Ibrahim Ali, who is also the vice chairperson of the committee said.

He added, “The government must make sure that the funds are released because in case another scare comes up and counties have nothing, this country will be in big problem and a very serious one at that.”

The legislators also raised concerns over the level of the government preparedness to counter Ebola in case of an outbreak.

The Senate Health Committee members addressed journalists at the Parliament buildings.

The lawmakers noted that Monday’s incident in which a patient suspected to have contracted Ebola found his way to Kericho shows the government isn’t prepared to handle the disease.

“How can a patient move from the boarder in Malaba where the screening was done and manage to reach Kericho? That shows that we are not prepared as a country to deal with this disease,” committee chairman and Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbito said.

“Though the tests on the patients were negative, it was a big letdown on the part of the government. Screening should be thorough and proper at the border,” he said