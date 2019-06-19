Jowie denied bail for the second time

The High Court Tuesday declined to grant bail to Joseph Irungu alias Jowie in a case he is charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

This was the second time Justice James Wakiaga denied bail to Irungu, who is charged alongside TV journalist Jacque Maribe.

Wakiaga dismissed Irungu’s application for bail saying it was premature and lacked merit.

The judge directed that every witness placed under witness protection has to testify before he can consider Irungu’s bail review application.

He further ordered for a social inquiry to be done by the probation office on the accused.

Two weeks ago, the prosecution objected to the release of Irungu saying he would interfere with the investigations.

They said some prosecution witnesses had been placed under witness protection to ensure their safety.

The prosecution has 33 witnesses to testify in the murder trial.

Assistant director of Public Prosecutions Catherine Mwaniki said four of the 33 are protected while five are expert witnesses.

Jowie was first arraigned on September 27, last year