City Hall way to be closed to the public from Friday

Nairobi motorists have been advised to use alternative routes around the county offices as City Hall way will be closed to the public from Friday, June 21 to Sunday, June 23.

The road will be used by delegates attending the Africa Public Service Day 2019 celebrations at KICC.

The three-day conference will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The day is celebrated every June 23 at the national level and a continental celebration after every two years.

To date, the continental APSD has been celebrated six times in Namibia (2007), Tanzania (2009 and 2011), Ghana (2013), Congo(2015) and Rwanda (2017).

The day was adopted by the Pan African ministers for civil/public service in 1994.

It is marked to appreciate the work being done by the civil/public service and recognise their positive contribution to the socio-economic development of the Africa continent.

“It will be a continental event mainly organised by the African Union in conjunction with the national organising committee of the Republic of Kenya,” Raymond Ouma, the Secretary of Youth Affairs at the Ministry of Public Service and Gender Affairs.

The event is aimed to showcase innovation and growth momentum within Africa continent member states.

It will be used as an avenue to come up with measures to empower the youth across the continent.

“We have to admit there is a challenge in creating jobs for youth because the youth coming into the labour market are more than the available jobs,” Ouma said.

It will also be used to explore ways in which the public sector can better address challenges of migration, refugees and internally displaced persons.

Kenya is a critical hub for refugees mainly from the Horn of Africa and South Sudan.

Currently, Kenya hosts more than 400,000 refugees, most of them at the Dadaab refugee complex, in Garissa County.

Most of the refugees in Kenya are Somalis who fled after the 1991 collapse of the Somalia government and the onset of civil war that displaced about 1.1 million Somalis who fled to Kenya and Ethiopia.