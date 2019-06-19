Chinese charged with selling medicine illegally

A Chinese national was on Tuesday charged with illegally selling wrong drugs and unregistered medicines to Kenyans without approval of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Wie Ying was charged before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani but denied the charges, saying her business was approved.

Ying runs the East and West Medicine Centre along Ngong Road in Nairobi where she was arrested by PPB officers and police.

Police said they were tipped off by members of the public about the illegal business.

The trader was found in possession of a non-medicinal substance which she was selling and putting human health at risk.

She also sold medicine with no labels to customers.

Gandani released her on a bond of Sh300,000 or a cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on July 1 and heard on August 24.