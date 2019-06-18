Close

CURRENCY TRANSITION

US Embassy not yet ready to accept new Kenyan currency

In Summary

• The embassy promised to work with the Kenyan government to put the necessary processes as soon as possible.

• Visa applicants can only make payments using the old Kenyan shilling.

by SHEILA NJAMBI
News
18 June 2019 - 11:01
The new look Kenyan currency notes.
The new look Kenyan currency notes.
Image: ENOS TECHE

The US Embassy is not ready to accept payment using the new Kenyan currency just yet.

The Embassy in a statement said it is currently putting in place new procedures to accept the new Kenyan shillings.

"Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using previous Kenyan shillings. You may also continue to pay by credit card," part of the statement read.

 
 

The embassy promised to work with the Kenyan government to put the necessary processes as soon as possible.

Last week, Uganda and Tanzania stopped the use of the Kenyan currency in an effort to shield its banks from being used to launder stolen money back into Kenya.

This follows the CBK's announcement that it intends to withdraw the old Sh1,000 notes from circulation starting October 1 to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits.

Traders who usually cross into Uganda via Busia border, Marenga and Mulukoba beaches in Port Victoria town to buy goods have said it is no longer business as usual as banking institutions in the neighbouring country no longer accept Kenyan currencies.

 

