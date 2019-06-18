Uhuru right to rebuke Tangatanga, says Wangwe

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call on elected leaders to stop politicking and instead focus on service to the people.

He said some lawmakers have abdicated their responsibilities.

President Kenyatta on Sunday rubbished the Tangatanga squad as "criminals" busy politicking, instead of focusing on development. He spoke during the Akorino Annual Convention in Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.

"We must work for the people who elected us. We've lost two years politicking and we must reevaluate ourselves and change our ways," he said on the phone.

“This thing of development has reached a point where you go to a government office and you are looked at in terms of Tangatanga or Kieleweke.”

The lawmaker said partisan politics slows development because it only allows development to flows depending on which camp one supports.