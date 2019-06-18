Uhuru right to rebuke Tangatanga, says Wangwe

• Wangwe says that the president’s call was in line with the mandate of elected leaders
• The MP says that current leaders have wasted two years politicking and must now stop.
Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe has defended President Uhuru Kenyatta’s call on elected leaders to stop politicking and instead focus on service to the people.
He said some lawmakers have abdicated their responsibilities.
President Kenyatta on Sunday rubbished the Tangatanga squad as "criminals" busy politicking, instead of focusing on development. He spoke during the Akorino Annual Convention in Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi.
"We must work for the people who elected us. We've lost two years politicking and we must reevaluate ourselves and change our ways," he said on the phone.
“This thing of development has reached a point where you go to a government office and you are looked at in terms of Tangatanga or Kieleweke.”
The lawmaker said partisan politics slows development because it only allows development to flows depending on which camp one supports.
Tangatanga team comprises MPs backing Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 bid, while Kieleweke is against early 2022 election campaigns.
A visibly angry Uhuru read the riot act in Ruto's presence and vowed to "crush" his detractors for trying to derail his unity and progress agenda.
"Let them not think they can threaten me. I will flush them out from wherever they are ... wait and see,” the President said, speaking in Kikuyu dialect, signalling a battle against Tangatanga MPs in his Central Kenya backyard.
Wangwe said elected leaders must focus on tracking the implementation of the budget to ensure their areas and people benefit.
A month ago, Wangwe dismissed the Tangatanga and Kieleweke teams, associating them with politicians with no clear constituency to represent.
“We should be busy pushing the government to do development for our people and leave politics for 2022, which is still very far. Who knows whether he or she will be there in 2022?” he said.
(Edited by F'Orieny)