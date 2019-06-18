Three suspected car burglars arrested at Gateway Mall

Three people have been arrested over car burglaries in Mlolongo, Machakos county.

The trio, two men and a woman, were nabbed at Gateway Mall along Mombasa Road on Sunday night.

Athi River police commander Samwel Mukuusi said the suspects are being held at Mlolongo police station.

He said the police had launched a probe into the incident. They target to break the car burglary syndicate which is rampant at the mall.

“We have had several cases of vehicles breakages at Gateway Mall. Police arrested the three suspects and we are doing investigations to find out if they are part of the syndicate,” Mukuusi told the Star at his office on Monday.

The police, with the assistance of security officers at the mall, ambushed and arrested the three after they were allegedly spotted on CCTV camera breaking into vehicles.

Shots were fired but there were no casualties.

The officers recovered several handbags, among other items, suspected to have been stolen from members of the public.

Mukuusi said lots of crude weapons were also recovered.

He said officers from Mlolongo police station will present the suspects in court soonest, apply to detain them at Athi River police station for more days to give them ample time for investigations.

“This is an issue that has been happening for a long time along Mombasa Road. We are determined to break the syndicate,” the police commander said.

He said police would investigate the suspects’ residences.

“We want to investigate where the suspects live. We are doing our best to ensure we manage crimes in the entire subcounty."

He asked those operating businesses along the highway to install CCTV cameras on their premises to help in managing crime.

Mukuusi said members of the public should embrace crime protection through environmental design.

“Gateway Mall has CCTVs while other adjacent businesses do not."

He also urged members of the public to protect their vehicles.

The police boss discouraged citizens against exposing their valuables such as electronics, laptops, cameras and clothing among others in their vehicles especially those with transparent windows while they are parked along the highway.

“Hide valuables in your vehicles, put them inside bags and place them on the vehicles’ floors to avoid luring burglars,” Mukuusi added.

Transfers in both Mlolongo and Athi River police stations were ongoing, he said.

He said some of the incidents occur because police officers get cozy with residents, hence cannot arrest suspects.

Mukuusi revealed that those targeted are not only officers who have stayed in the area for three years and above but also those whom the environment no longer favours.

He told the affected officers to take the transfers positively. “Our focus is effective service delivery.”

Edited by R.Wamochie