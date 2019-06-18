Sicily Kariuki statement on Ebola

The attention of the Ministry of Health had earlier been drawn to a confirmed Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in Kasese District, western Uganda and issued a press release on 12th June 2019.

Following the appeal to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases, a 36-year-old woman who had travelled from Malaba town on the Kenya-Uganda border presented herself on 16th June 2019 to a health facility in Kericho after experiencing symptoms of headache, fever and vomiting.

The Rapid Surveillance and Response Team has examined the patient who is in stable condition and has confirmed that she DOES NOT meet the case definition for Ebola.

Precautionary measures have been put in place including isolation of the patient and submission of blood samples to Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) for testing.

I wish to reassure all Kenyans and our visitors that we do not have any cases of Ebola and indeed the ministry has undertaken and continues to implement the preparedness measures as follows:

• An alert to all health workers and the general public to enhance surveillance measures.

• National Ebola Preparedness and Response Contingency Plan to guide the implementation of Ebola prevention and response activities in the event of an outbreak.

• Coordination of preparedness and response: through a multiagency Ebola preparedness and Response Committee.

• The Ministry of Health has established Ebola Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) comprising of medical specialists in disease control and laboratory scientists who are trained in investigation and testing for Ebola Virus Disease.