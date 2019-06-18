Close

KQ forced to divert flight due to technical failure

The flight had 95 passengers on board including five crew members.

In Summary

• The flight KQ609 was airborne at 1807hrs and landed back to the airport at 1834hrs.

• KQ management have said engineers are assessing the plane.

KQ flight at Moi Airport Mombasa
Image: FILE

Kenya  Airways has issued a statement over the flight which was forced to turn back to Moi International Airport in Mombasa 24 minutes after taking off.

The flight KQ609 was airborne at 1807hrs and landed back to the airport at 1834hrs.

Kenya Airways management said the plane was diverted back due to a fault in aircraft warning system that raised a false mechanical alarm.

 
 
 

The flight had 95 passengers on board including 5 crew members.

Some passengers were accommodated on the subsequent flight KQ617 and KQ619 while those who were travelling beyond Nairobi had to wait up to Tuesday.

KQ management has said engineers are assessing the plane and will share more information in due course.

Similar incident happened few weeks ago involving Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

Through her Twitter, she said they were on their way to Nairobi from Mombasa but forced to turn back 6 minutes after taking off due to a technical failure.

