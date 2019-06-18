KQ forced to divert flight due to technical failure

• The flight KQ609 was airborne at 1807hrs and landed back to the airport at 1834hrs.
• KQ management have said engineers are assessing the plane.
Kenya Airways has issued a statement over the flight which was forced to turn back to Moi International Airport in Mombasa 24 minutes after taking off.
Kenya Airways management said the plane was diverted back due to a fault in aircraft warning system that raised a false mechanical alarm.
Press Statement: Kenya Airways Flight Diversion in Mombasa pic.twitter.com/Wglyf8Q7qQ— Kenya Airways (@KenyaAirways) June 17, 2019
The flight had 95 passengers on board including 5 crew members.
Some passengers were accommodated on the subsequent flight KQ617 and KQ619 while those who were travelling beyond Nairobi had to wait up to Tuesday.
Grateful to God for journey mercies. Our @KenyaAirways flight from Mombasa en-route to JKIA was cut short six minutes after take-off due to a technical failure. Good thing I was too busy watching @DesignatedNFLX to panic. Kudos to the pilot for making a good call.— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 13, 2019
KQ management has said engineers are assessing the plane and will share more information in due course.
Similar incident happened few weeks ago involving Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.
Through her Twitter, she said they were on their way to Nairobi from Mombasa but forced to turn back 6 minutes after taking off due to a technical failure.