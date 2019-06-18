Kisumu on high alert after Ebola scare in Kericho

The Kisumu government has increased surveillance with a dedicated team following Ebola scare in the country.

Director of Governor’s Press Unit Aloice Ager said the county put in place preparatory measures, including an isolation centre at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Ager said the county engaged with the Centre for Disease Control and the Kenya Medical Research Institute to carry out tests should there be need.

“Following the heightened surveillance and investigation into possible infiltration of Ebola into the country, and to support the national government's preparedness to address this challenge, the county government has put up preparatory measures," he said.

The county at the same time asked the national government surveillance agencies to project more robust surveillance and screening at the border posts to eliminate any possible infiltration.

This came as Health CS Sicily Kariuki sought to assure the public that no cases of Ebola had been reported in Kenya. She spoke at JKIA, Nairobi, following an Ebola scare after a 36-year-old woman presented herself at the Kericho County Referral Hospital after experiencing symptoms of headaches and vomiting.

The woman had travelled from Malaba along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Four people had been put in isolation in Kericho as the government took precaution.

"The rapid surveillance and response team has examined the patient, who is in stable condition, and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola," CS said.

