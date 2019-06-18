Close

Disarmament bad for security Lomenen tells Matiang'i

Says its wrong for the CS to take guns back in the stores.

• Turkana South and East have been raided by suspected Pokot bandits leading to deaths and loss of properties including cattle since the disarmament process began.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
18 June 2019 - 00:00
Turkana South MP James Lomenen addresses residents of Kainuk in Turkana south on Saturday.
Firearms Turkana South MP James Lomenen addresses residents of Kainuk in Turkana south on Saturday.
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Turkana South MP James Lomenen  on Saturday said the disarmament of National Police Reservists in the North Rift region is a threat to the security of residents. 

Turkana South and East have been raided by suspected Pokot bandits leading to deaths and loss of property including cattle since the disarmament process began.

Lomenen spoke during the burial of the late John Aule a champion for peace and security and a defender of Turkana community rights. 

“CS Matiang'i is not willing to help and improve the situation of heightened insecurity in the North Rift region. There is no way you can disarm NPRs who protect the community for 24 hours and leave the community with police officers who work for some hours,” Lomenen said.

 It’s wrong for CS Matiang'i to take guns back in the stores instead of protecting their lives and livestock from the hands of cattle rustlers, he said.

 

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, chair of the 12-member committee formed over insecurity in the North Rift, said heightened insecurity along the border of Turkana south and West Pokot has led to many deaths.

“We held a meeting with leaders from Turkana and West Pokot where we agreed to champion for peace and beef up security but the situation is getting worse,” he said.

He said it’s a big blow to the residents of Turkana.

“Leaders from five counties including the National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, his senate counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen and I met CS Matiang'i and Inspector of General of Police to discuss th disarmament exercise and plans put to beef up security in the region,” he said.

The team was promised that after the registration exercise was somplete, the reservists would get back their guns.

The 12-member committee is to work with the IGP to oversee the vetting exercise.

Nanok said they will be forced to meet  President Uhuru Kenyatta to present their grievances.

He said it’s the leaders who understand and feel the pains of the community.

