[VIDEO] Sonko caught on tape assaulting man in Eastleigh

The governor is then captured on camera slapping the man after the youths chanted "alikua anatoroka mhesh", which translates to "he was escaping, governor".

This comes barely weeks after Sonko humiliated Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris during Madaraka Day celebrations in Pumwani Police Grounds.

Passaris had said she had been trying to reach Sonko but he had been dodging her calls.

Responding to the claims, Sonko said he would answer her calls when he is free, adding he was a busy man.

"I am not your husband that I should answer your calls anytime you want. Let us respect one another. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta does not respond to my calls every time," he said.

He later defended his remarks towards the county’s woman rep saying he responded to her accordingly.

The governor said Passaris attacked him on the very same ground and it was modest of him to reply to her without showing cowardice.

"I didn’t abuse her. I told her I am not her husband, which is true. Why I should apologise for speaking the truth?" Sonko asked.