Second Senate sitting outside capital to be held in Kitui

The Senate will hold its second sittings outside Nairobi from September 16 to 20 in Kitui county.

The sessions will be held at Kitui county assembly chambers.

The legislators held their first-ever plenary and committee sittings outside the capital city last September in Uasin Gishu county.

Senators last Thursday unanimously approved the motion by Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen to have the sittings held in Kitui.

Murkomen said the decision to have senators sit outside Nairobi conforms to the Constitution and the Standing Orders.

“The Constitution and Standing Order of the Senate permits the Senate or National Assembly to hold its sittings outside the capital city,” he said.

Murkomen said House committees will also hold sittings at the county assembly in the same manner and practise as it happens at the main buildings of Parliament in Nairobi.

Plenary sessions will be led by Speaker Kenneth Lusaka. Murkomen said the sessions will give the residents an opportunity to engage directly with the Senate through public participation.

“Bringing the Senate closer to the counties and the general public will provide an opportunity for members and staff of county assemblies to learn and borrow best practices from the Senate and promote its work,” Lusaka said.

The session will highlight opportunities for people to get involved in the work of the Senate, strengthen capacity and partnerships at the county level and enhance public awareness of the Senate's business, he said.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said holding the session in Kitui will enable their counterparts in the county assembly and the residents of the Charity Ngilu-led county to have a better understanding of the operations of the Senate.

“It [the visit] will not only show the people the importance of this House but will also bring us closer to the people. The only way that we can know what ails this country or the challenges of devolution is by going closer to the people,” he said.

Minority leader and Siaya Senator James Orengo said that going to 'mashinani' will ensure effective representation to the electorate.

“I have the general feeling that senators represent the people of this country more than any other institution. Going to Kitui is a demonstration that we are not satisfied just talking from Nairobi."

Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga said, “I am hopeful that when we go to Kitui, our colleagues will learn many things about us.”

Nominated Senator Naomi Waqo supported the motion saying it follows a successful one in Uasin Gishu last year where the House achieved its objectives of meeting and interacting with the people.

“When we were there, we were able to meet with people, we debated and were able to interact with the different representatives in committees. We managed to understand the dilemma, the challenges and some of the things that our people go through at the county level,” she said.

Edited by R.Wamochie