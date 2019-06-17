Fear as lions kill cattle in Narasha

Lions killed two cattle and injured six others yesterday morning in Narasha, Naivasha.

The lions may have strayed from Lake Nakuru National Park recently and are thought to have also killed livestock in Delamere farm, Eburru and Moi Ndabi areas.

Jackson Torinke, a villager in Narasha, said the wild animals were first spotted a week ago and KWS officers informed.

He said the presence of the lions had created fear in the village as officers from the wildlife agency tried in futility to track them.

“The lions have already killed two cattle while six others are not known where they are and we are asking KWS officers to take urgent action,” he said.

Torinke warned the community was ready to deal with the animals, adding that they had fear for school going children.

“The lions have been spotted on several occasions in nearby bushes and our worry is for school going children,” he said.

A junior KWS officer confirmed the incident, adding that they had laid traps.

He said previous efforts to trap the animals had been fruitless as they kept shifting their base every week.

“Residents have confirmed spotting the lions, which we suspect fled from Lake Nakuru National Park and we are doing everything possible to trap them,” said the officer.

This came as residents of Eburru in Gilgil called on KWS to rein in on another pride of lions that strayed from the park.

Elder Boniface Thuo said the lions had killed more than ten cows in a span of three weeks.

“The lions are creating unnecessary fear and tension in this village and time has come for KWS to move with speed and have them returned back to their original habitat,” he said.