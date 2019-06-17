Close

EXPERT

Expert Comment

The state can not sit pretty as if all is well when our next generation is being murdered through drugs

In Summary

• Time has come for the Ministry of Interior to activate its networks from the grassroots to the national level with a primary mandate to safeguard and protect our children most of whom have been recruited into the drug menace.

by NICHOLAS MAIYO
News
17 June 2019 - 00:00
A drug addict smokes bhang with no fear
COMMON DRUG ABUSE: A drug addict smokes bhang with no fear
Image: FILE

The drug menace has wiped away our next generation. The government, more than ever before, must stand up and defend its future generation.

The state can not sit pretty as if all is well when our next generation is being murdered through drugs and substance abuse. 

Time has come for the Ministry of Interior to activate its networks from the grassroots to the national level with a primary mandate to safeguard and protect our children most of whom have been recruited into the drug menace.

 

It is unfortunate that most young people have also adapted sophisticated ways of abusing drugs. The emergence of this modern methods of abusing drugs pose a challenge to not just parents at home but teachers  as well.

We have witnessed a metamorphosis in the  use of these drugs over the years from weeds to now pills that children swallow at their convenience.

As parents we have asked the government especially national administrators to weed out elements selling these drugs to our children.

Some of the known drug lords are walking scot free in this country despite their drug peddling networks being well known by the security agents.

To boldly address the drug menace and save our next generation, the state must crack down ruthlessly on these elements.

In schools, we have asked teachers to observes behavioral change among young people so as to timely respond to traits that depict the minds of troubled souls. That way they can help quickly by alerting parents so that those children are put under special care.

At the same time, as parents we have asked the government to clear all shanty buildings surrounding schools. Some of these kiosks around schools are obviously drug stores and distribution centres. They must be demolished completely to guarantee children's safety while in school.

 

We have seen some effort by the government to demolish these buildings around schools but much more needs to be done to completely clear them off. 

Lastly, government agencies, parents and teachers must work in harmony to deal with this menace. At home parents must do their part and do random checks in children's bedrooms to establish if their young ones are partakers of drugs and take remedial measures.

The Kenya Parents Association spoke to the Star 

MORE:

Curbing drug, sexual abuse begins with parent involvement

Parents are too involved in their careers, neglecting this role to teachers.
Opinion
1 month ago

High school drug abuse a ticking time bomb, Nacada warns

The abuse of drugs in secondary schools and colleges has reached “explosive” levels, Nacada has said.Acting CEO Victor Okioma said Kenyans are ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by NICHOLAS MAIYO
News
17 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    17h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    2d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Tanzania row over wig and hair extension tax
    1d ago Africa

  5. Western oil exploration in Somalia may spark conflict - UN
    2d ago Africa

Latest Videos