WATS TO TAP INCOME

Pursue arts as an economic activity - Margaret Kenyatta tells youth

In Summary

• The First Lady observed that the arts and culture present vast opportunities for the youth to apply their creativity and generate income.

• Says photo exhibition depict different aspects of the country and remind all Kenyans of the need to pay special attention to the environment. 

by PSCU
News
15 June 2019 - 06:00
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta being entertained by women dancers at the National Museum on Friday
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta being entertained by women dancers at the National Museum on Friday
Image: PSCU

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged the youth to fully utilize their talents in the arts and culture as an economic activity.

The First Lady observed that the arts and culture present vast opportunities for the youth to apply their creativity and generate income.

“We must encourage our youth to pursue the arts and culture as a new frontier towards economic development for the future,” she said.

 
 

The First Lady was speaking today when she officially opened a photo exhibition by diplomats based in the country dubbed, ‘Kenya Through the Diplomats Lens'.

“This Exhibition celebrates our country's diversity and also provides appreciation of culture, heritage and harmony through photographs. As a result of its empowerment and mentorship projects, it will also have great social impact that will inspire and nurture the talents our youth in photo-art,” the First Lady said. 

The photo exhibition showcased a unique collection of photographs taken by members of the diplomatic community in Kenya illustrating the nation's beauty and diversity.

Youth hold solutions, should be involved in decision-making, says First Lady

Young people will lead in resolving the pervasive problems that Africa faces, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has said.“Youth-friendly healthcare ...
News
2 years ago

It also featured photographs taken by students from Kibera sponsored by the Nikon Photo School, who through pictures, communicated their thoughts, imagination and passion. 

“We are also here to appreciate the remarkable talents of our youth who have participated by showcasing their creative work through images presented at this event,” the First Lady said.

Proceeds from the sale of the photographs will go towards supporting Destiny Children’s Centre which caters for orphaned children in Kibera and Karika Care Giving Centre for the elderly in Kawangware, Nairobi.

On environmental conservation, the First Lady said the photo exhibition depicted different aspects of the country and reminded all Kenyans of the need to pay special attention to the environment. 

 

“Land, air and water are all central to our survival. We must be deliberate in our actions to protect and preserve it for future generations. We are all custodians of this planet,” she said. 

Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the exhibition was a step in the right direction as it promoted the preservation of the country’s cultural and national heritage.

The CS pointed out that the event created a new watermark in the recognition of photography as form of art with immense economic potential.

First Lady unveils “It is cool to say no” mentorship programme for the youth

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday evening unveiled a unique mentorship programme that empowers the youth to confidently reject all ...
News
3 years ago

“We will collectively work to see the expansion of this space as a source of livelihood for many,” the CS said noting that the cultural and creative sector is increasingly being recognised as an engine that powers job creation.

Other speakers included National Museums of Kenya Director General Mzalendo Kibunjia and Iraqi Amb. Burhan Al-Jaf who is also the chairman of the ‘Kenya Through the Diplomat’s Lens’ photo exhibition.

Earlier at State House Nairobi, the First Lady hosted the Chief Executive Officer of Save a Child’s Heart (SACH) Ms Rina Attias at a meeting where they discussed the challenges facing children from poor families born with heart conditions.

 SACH is an international non-profit organization that works to save lives by improving the quality and accessibility of cardiac care for children. 

The First Lady, who is the patron of the Kenyan chapter of SACH, was briefed on the progress made by the organization in helping 48 Kenyan children to undergo complex heart surgeries in Israel. 

The organization also runs a training programme for Kenyan paediatric cardiologist and cardiac surgeons in Israel. 

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta commended the organization for its outstanding charitable work and promised to continue to supporting the its programmes.

