Pursue arts as an economic activity - Margaret Kenyatta tells youth

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has urged the youth to fully utilize their talents in the arts and culture as an economic activity.

The First Lady observed that the arts and culture present vast opportunities for the youth to apply their creativity and generate income.

“We must encourage our youth to pursue the arts and culture as a new frontier towards economic development for the future,” she said.

The First Lady was speaking today when she officially opened a photo exhibition by diplomats based in the country dubbed, ‘Kenya Through the Diplomats Lens'.

“This Exhibition celebrates our country's diversity and also provides appreciation of culture, heritage and harmony through photographs. As a result of its empowerment and mentorship projects, it will also have great social impact that will inspire and nurture the talents our youth in photo-art,” the First Lady said.

The photo exhibition showcased a unique collection of photographs taken by members of the diplomatic community in Kenya illustrating the nation's beauty and diversity.