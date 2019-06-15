Close

Obado warns staff against stealing drugs, amid shortage

Migori governor unveils new bus for the Kenya Medical training Institute campus

In Summary

• Obado noted that members of the public have often complained of shortage of drugs despite the county often procuring supplies.

• He spoke at Migori  County Referral Hospital when he unveiled a new bus for the Kenya Medical training Institute campus.

by MANUEL ODENY
15 June 2019 - 06:00
Migori Governor Okoth Obado/FILE
Migori Governor Okoth Obado/FILE

Migori Governor Okoth Obado on Friday warned county health staff against stealing drugs and equipment.

He said residents have complained of drug shortages, despite regular supplies.

He spoke at Migori  County Referral Hospital where he unveiled a new bus for the Kenya Medical training Institute campus.

 

Obado warned culprits of "dire consequences". There are claims the drugs and equipment find their way to private facilities in the county and Tanzania.

“We have concerns from the public over lack of drugs in facilities across the county. It is barely a month after we distributed the same across all public facilities,” Obado said.

He said the shortage “must be addressed forthwith because we can't purchase drugs for hospitals and experience an acute shortage barely a month later”.

He demanded prudent use of equipment. The county chief said his administration is keenly monitoring activities at all health facilities and anyone found culpable "will be in for a rude shock". 

KMTC chairman Phillip Kaloki praised the governor for improving the state of the county hospital, which, added, was in a deplorable state at the onset of devolution.

He said the campus will be expanded to accommodate 1,000 students by the end of the year.

"We are happy the institute has been recognised as one of the best performing institutions in the country. Going forward, we'll be able to expand the facility to accommodate over 100 students by the end of the year,” he said.

 

(Edited by F'Orieny)

