NYS five-day recruitment ends, targets 10,000 youths

The recruitment process at the National Youth Service which began on Monday across 333 centres countrywide was concluded on Friday. The process targeted about 10,000 youth across every constituency.
Speaking during the final recruitment process at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, Youth and Gender CS Margaret Kobia said those who succeed will go through paramilitary training.
"The training takes about six months after which the recruits will proceed to national service which takes them about a year. Thereafter, each one of them will identify which vocational training they require to get employment," she said.
The CS said a majority of the youth lacked employment because they did not have the required skills. She stated the recruitment process is one of the programmes that empower young people for future employment.
NYS director general Matilda Sakwa said the programme targets about 3,000 females and 7,000 males. All recruitment centres are constitutionally mandated to follow the one-third gender rule where at least 33 per cent of recruits are required to be of either gender.
Successful recruits are required to be Kenyan, undergo medical checkup during and after recruitment, fit, have a KCSE certificate with a minimum grade of D, original and photocopies of the national identity card, and academic certificates.
They are also required to be between 18 and 24 years, have a valid certificate of good conduct and be prepared to give voluntary service in any part of the country.
"Orphans who meet requirements will be given special preference subject to production of sufficient documentary proof such as parent's death certificate or burial permits," a recruitment advert read.
Kobia said those recruited during in Nairobi will report to the training camps on the same day as those recruited elsewhere across the country. They will be admitted to the NYS colleges at Gilgil and Naivasha.
"Recruited youth will after service to the nation, undergo technical and vocational education and training to prepare them for trades, crafts and careers at different levels... particularly in response to the skills needs in the Big Four national agenda," she said.
The Youth ministry stated it is in various partnerships with private sector organisations such as Centum PLC and Twiga Foods to afford trainees gainful employment once they have requisite skills.
The CS discouraged the youth from handing out bribes for the sake of the country's future.
"Nobody should give any money so that they are recruited... not only in national service even when it comes to police or prisons because that is bribing and you are going to be caught."
