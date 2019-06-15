NYS five-day recruitment ends, targets 10,000 youths

The recruitment process at the National Youth Service which began on Monday across 333 centres countrywide was concluded on Friday. The process targeted about 10,000 youth across every constituency.

Speaking during the final recruitment process at Nyayo Stadium on Friday, Youth and Gender CS Margaret Kobia said those who succeed will go through paramilitary training.

"The training takes about six months after which the recruits will proceed to national service which takes them about a year. Thereafter, each one of them will identify which vocational training they require to get employment," she said.

The CS said a majority of the youth lacked employment because they did not have the required skills. She stated the recruitment process is one of the programmes that empower young people for future employment.

NYS director general Matilda Sakwa said the programme targets about 3,000 females and 7,000 males. All recruitment centres are constitutionally mandated to follow the one-third gender rule where at least 33 per cent of recruits are required to be of either gender.