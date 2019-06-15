Man denies stealing Sh4m from Chinese

A man who allegedly broke into a Chinese national’s house and walked away with a safe box containing valuables worth more than Sh4 million, was arraigned on Friday.

Junior Mwendwa, with others not present before the court, allegedly broke into Zhou Lin’s house in Kizingo on March 9 and stole the safe box containing diamonds, and local and foreign currencies with a total estimated value of more than Sh4.3 million.

He appeared before chief magistrate Ruth Amwayi.

The stolen safe box is said to have held Sh1.7 million, 1,000 US dollar, 20,000 Chinese Yuan and diamonds valued at Sh2.23 million.

The accused was also charged with using another person's identity card to secure employment.

He had allegedly used the impersonated cards to swindle Westpoint Security Company Limited and Access Security Company Limited on March 3 and May 9 respectively.

Mwendwa denied all charges and was ordered to pay a Sh2 million surety bond with the magistrate directing the case to be mentioned again on June 27.

In the same court, two men allegedly caught trafficking 366 rolls of bhang with an estimated street value of Sh36,000 were also charged.

Simon Owili and Johna Ochieng were arrested at Likoni on June 13 trafficking the illicit narcotic.

Controversy arose in the court with the defense counsel claiming that the officers who arrested the two transferred Sh35,000 from the accused person’s mobile phones to an unknown line.

A police officer present in the court however refuted the accusation.

The magistrate consequently ordered each pays a Sh100,000 surety bond after they denied the charges. The case will be heard on June 27.