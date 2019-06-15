DNA results finally solve Kakamega twins mystery

DNA results released by pathologists at Lancet Kenya have revealed that Sharon Mathias and Melon Lutenyo are biological twins.

The results revealed Sharon and Melon share identical DNA profiles and Rosemary Onyango is their mother.

"With the 23 allelic loci tested show 100 per cent perfect match, which is consistent with the two being biologically identical twins," a statement from Lancet read.

Further, Angeline Matias and Wilson Maruti had a 99.99 per cent probability of being Melvin Imbaya's parents.

A summary of the DNA profiling test results reveal DNA was taken from Sharon Mitekwa, Melon Lutenyo, Melvis Imbaya, Rosemary Khaveleli Onyango, Angeline Omina Matias and Wilson Lutah Maruti.

Sharon and Melon travelled from Kitale to Nairobi on Friday to meet with doctors and pathologists from the facility.

"The DNA profile analysis on the samples was completed early May but the reports were withheld until when the girls and the respective families were available to recover the results," Dr Ahmed Kalebi said.

Kalebi also revealed that a single DNA test costs between Sh10,000 and Sh 20,000.

Collectively, it would have cost the family about Sh120,000 to conduct the tests but Lancet gave them a discount and they got help from well-wishers.

Sharon, Melon and Melvin were born at Kakamega hospital in August 1995 where it is alleged they were switched.

Rosemary Onyango had earlier been informed during clinic visits that she expected triplets. When she asked the nurses after delivery, they said the doctors might have been wrong about triplets.

She was handed Melon and Melvin who she raised as twins while Sharon was raised by Angeline Amina in Kangemi.

The two girls connected in December and Melon agreed to visit Sharon in Nairobi during April holidays.

The families have however said the results would not tear apart their family. The girls who are form four candidates are expected back to school on Monday.

"These girls still love each other and will remain as sisters even after these results... we want our children to go back to school and do their final examinations," Matias said.

Sharon studies at Shikoti Girls High School and Melon at Kongoni Secondary School, both in Kakamega County, while Mevis studies at Kimosong’ Girls High School in Trans Nzoia County.