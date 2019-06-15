Cricketers to commemorate the life of Sudan

An estimated 200 cricketers from across the globe will converge at Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia County for a three -day tournament to commemorate the life of Sudan, the last known male northern White rhino this weekend.

The Last male Standing Rhino Cup that was established in 2015 and is held every year inside the wildlife conservancy and is aimed at raising awareness of the plight near-extinct wildlife species.

Tournament organiser and founder of the Rhino Cup Rob Stevenson said cases of rhino poaching were on the increase in the country and therefore the need for concerted efforts to curb the same.

“There has been a dramatic escalation in rhino poaching in recent years with over 7,000 rhinos killed in the last decade across Africa and shockingly there are now only two northern white rhinos left on the planet,” said Stevenson in a statement yesterday.

“The Last Male Standing Rhino Cup is about drawing on the global love for the game of cricket to help combat poaching of the rhino and help raise much needed funds for Ol Pejeta’s conservation work. The death of Sudan last year, the last male of his species, highlights the need to take action and support the conservancy, which is now home to the last two northern white rhinos left alive.” Stevenson added.

The conservation event is also a showcase for the global reach of cricket and the wider benefits that sport can bring.

The tournament will see players from Australia, South Africa, Mauritius and England participate, along with local Kenyan teams from around Nairobi and Laikipia. The Foundation for Youth Cricket & Education in Kenya(FYCEK) , The Obuya Cricket Academy and The East Africa Cricket & Education Foundation are three high-profile charity-related teams participating in the event.

The Managing Director of Ol Pejeta Conservancy Richard Vigne said he welcomed seeing cricketers from all corners of the world take over an area usually frequented by wildlife for a weekend to shine a spotlight on the conservancy.

“The plight that currently faces the northern white rhinos is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet,” Vigne said.