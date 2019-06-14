NTSA revokes 51 driving school licenses

The National Transport and Safety Authority has revoked 51 driving school licenses following failure to submit the required documentation for vetting

The Authority's Director General Francis Meja on Thursday said they are mandated to establish systems and procedures for, and oversee the training, testing and licensing of drivers, formulate and review the curriculum of driving schools.

Meja said implementing its mandate, the Authority has undertaken a Driving School Licenses Revalidation exercise in order to assess compliance with the Traffic Driving School Rules.

"The exercise is intended to weed out driving schools operating without meeting these requirements," he said.

According to Meja, the documents submitted by driving schools are being assessed to establish their compliance levels.

NTSA's axe has fallen on eight schools in Nairobi, three from Embu county, four from Kisumu, Mombasa and Machakos counties and five from Nakuru county.

Some 19 schools from Kiambu and Garissa counties have been affected, one from Kisii, Bungoma, Uasin Gichu, Meru & Marsabit counties respectively.