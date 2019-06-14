Most teachers can't afford to retire — Union

Most teachers have no exit strategy and request more years in service when they reach their retirement age.

The Teachers Service Commission HR director Josephine Maundu on Thursday advised teachers to start planning for their retirement at age 55.

The legal retirement age for civil servants is 60.

“We seem not to be managing the exit well. You need to be prepared to exit. I’ve been seeing a number of teachers seeking to remain in the service after age 60," Maundu said.

She spoke during the fourth day of the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association annual conference in Mombasa.

He said most teachers who attain retirement age write to the TSC requesting two or three more years because they have projects that are unfinished and will need finances.

“I want to discourage that," she said.

Maunda told principals to encourage the teachers in their schools to plan for retirement.

However, Kenya National Union of Teachers national vice chairman Collin Oyuu said it is hard for teachers to plan for their exit because they earn so little.

Oyuu said teachers want to properly plan for their futures but are held back by the meagre salaries.

“How can we prepare for retirement? Our payslips are overburdened,” Oyuu said.

Maundu also cautioned teachers against changing the accounts through which they receive their pension when they retire.

She noted that some staff have been colluding with unscrupulous bank employees to divert pension money belonging to the teacher to different accounts, creating problems in the process.