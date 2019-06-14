Kiambu magistrate suspended over Waititu's anticipatory bail order

A Kiambu Magistrate has been suspended indefinitely over gross misconduct.

Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba who recently gave Governor Ferdinand Waititu anticipatory bail orders is said to have breached Rules 3 and 12 of the Judicial Service Code of Conduct and Ethics.

According to a suspension letter from Chief Justice David Maraga, Khaemba will receive nil salary until his case is heard and determined.

In the letter dated June 13, Chief Justice David Maraga said the magistrate's actions amount to gross misconduct contrary to the Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.

Maraga said he had written a letter to Khaemba on May 30, where he was required to explain why he issued the order on May 23 while he had reported to be unwell and allowed to be away from duty.

This had necessitated the adjournment of all matters that had been listed before him on the said day but "he sneaked to the court and made the ruling on Waititu's matter MISC. CR APP. No 222 of 2019 yet it had not been allocated or listed to him."

The CJ said the Magistrate's explanation dated June 6, did not satisfy the JSC as he had no authority to handle the issue.

In that case, Maraga said, Khaemba had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter. Judiciary regulations requiring that anticipatory bail matters are handled by the High Court.

"In view of the above, you are hereby required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for the offence," read part of the letter to Khaemba.