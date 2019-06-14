Close

END OF THE ROAD

Kiambu magistrate suspended over Waititu's anticipatory bail order

In Summary

• Magistrate Bryan Khaemba had reported to be unwell which necessitated suspension of all matter placed before him on that day.

• The Magistrate however sneaked to court, gave Waititu anticipatory bail of Sh500,000 yet the matter was not in his jurisdiction.

by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
14 June 2019 - 11:47
Suspended Kiambu Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba
Suspended Kiambu Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba
Image: COURTESY

A Kiambu Magistrate has been suspended indefinitely over gross misconduct.

Principal Magistrate Bryan Khaemba who recently gave Governor Ferdinand Waititu anticipatory bail orders is said to have breached Rules 3 and 12 of the Judicial Service Code of Conduct and Ethics.

According to a suspension letter from Chief Justice David Maraga, Khaemba will receive nil salary until his case is heard and determined.

 

In the letter dated June 13, Chief Justice David Maraga said the magistrate's actions amount to gross misconduct contrary to the Human Resource Policies and Procedures Manual.

Maraga said he had written a letter to Khaemba on May 30, where he was required to explain why he issued the order on May 23 while he had reported to be unwell and allowed to be away from duty.

This had necessitated the adjournment of all matters that had been listed before him on the said day but "he sneaked to the court and made the ruling on Waititu's matter MISC. CR APP. No 222 of 2019 yet it had not been allocated or listed to him."

The CJ said the Magistrate's explanation dated June 6, did not satisfy the JSC as he had no authority to handle the issue.

In that case, Maraga said, Khaemba had no jurisdiction to entertain the matter. Judiciary regulations requiring that anticipatory bail matters are handled by the High Court.

"In view of the above, you are hereby required to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against you for the offence," read part of the letter to Khaemba.

Waititu's anticipatory bail was issued by magistrate on sick leave, EACC probes

EACC probing the matter.
News
2 weeks ago

Maraga directed Khaemba to ensure if he has any legal representation, they should appear before his office within 14 days from the date of the letter.

He said failure to that, disciplinary proceedings will be instituted without any further reference to him.

 

"Meanwhile you are hereby suspended from duty with effect from the date of this letter until your disciplinary case is heard and determined," the letter read.

It added; "While on suspension, you shall receive nil salary. Your transfer to Thika Law Courts is hereby cancelled and you are required to report to the Chief Magistrate, Kiambu Law Courts every last Friday of each Month."

Maraga said Khaemba will be required to hand over all government stores in his custody and prepare a detailed hand over report to the Chief Magistrate Kiambu Law Courts copying the same to the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Maraga’s suspension follows a recommendation by the Judiciary Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman said Khaemba conducted himself in a manner likely to suggest that he has a personal interest in the matter.

Khaemba gave a Sh500,000 anticipatory bail to Waititu on the said day drawing widespread criticism as it was viewed as efforts to derail the war on corruption.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has accused  Waititu of involvement in the irregular award of tenders valued at Sh588 million, fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest and money laundering.

More:

Waititu case magistrate in trouble with EACC

Anti-graft agency says magistrate interrupted sick-off to order anticipatory bail, resumed sick-off
News
2 weeks ago

Waititu leaves EACC after day long grilling

Order is to be served to George Kinoti, Hilary Mutyambai and Noordin Haji
News
3 weeks ago

Magistrates cannot grant anticipatory bail

Waititu's anticipatory bail was issued despite him having being already arrested.
Opinion
2 weeks ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
14 June 2019 - 11:47

Most Popular

  1. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    6h ago Big Read

  2. POLITICAL GOSSIP
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Western oil exploration in Somalia may spark conflict - UN
    3h ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Trump aide Conway repeatedly violated US law- investigators
    17h ago World

Latest Videos