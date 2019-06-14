DCI wins big in budget for war on graft

The government has enhanced funding to anti-corruption agencies in a strategic move to tame graft, the single vice blamed for gobbling up to a quarter of Kenya’s total budget.

While unveiling the 2019-2020 budget on Thursday, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich allocated the lion's share to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at Sh7.1 billion.

DCI headed by the no-nonsense George Kinoti was allocated Sh6.4 billion in the last financial year.

Ironically, the DCI detectives this year threatened to end Rotich’s career over the Sh 21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams probe.

Investigations into the scandal where Rotich has been questioned severally are still ongoing.

However, the State did not allocate additional resources to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Like in the last financial year, EACC was allocated Sh2.9 billion.

This is the amount the agency will use to fund complex probes, mostly involving stolen billions by governors.