CORRIDORS OF POWER

Why have some bloggers associated with ODM turned Siaya Senator James Orengo into a punching bag? Some MPs were overheard complaining that the trend is dangerous and is quickly turning the Orange party into a monolithic dictatorship where members are not allowed to have divergent views. It's this intolerance that a recent internal taskforce report warned against. In some of the online slur, the bloggers have alleged that Orengo is working for DP William Ruto. However, the senior counsel has been a fierce defender of Raila Odinga and has led many court battles for the ODM boss pro bono. Ironically, most of the bloggers attacking Bob, as the Senator is fondly referred to by his friends, are associated with some officials working with Raila. Orengo and his National Assembly counterpart John Mbadi recently opposed the new currency as unconstitutional. Then the attacks began. Mbadi quickly flip-flopped, leaving Orengo in the frying pan.