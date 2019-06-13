Wajir East MP assaults county's Woman Rep over CDF

Wajir East MP Rashid Amin has assaulted Wajir Women representative Fatuma Gedi at Parliament buildings.

Rashid reportedly accosted Fatuma at Parliament parking lot and engaged her in a heated discussion before physically assaulting her as legislators and security officers watched helplessly.

The Star established that Rashid demanded to know why Gedi – a member of the budget committee – did not allocate any money to his Wajir East Constituency during the recent visit by the budget team.

The Budget and Appropriation team was in Wajir east for a budget public hearing.

“It was about 9.50 am I was with Gladys Wanga (Homabay woman representative) when I met the Honourble member. We just said hello and he asked me how comes we did not put anything for him in his constituency and I told him you were not there and you were the host MP and you mobilized your people to come and present their case,” Fatuma told the Star.

She added; "He called me stupid and nonsense and then he beat me. I was shocked, I could not believe it. He came again and hit me."