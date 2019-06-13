Close

FALSE PRETENCES

Squatters leader charged with Sh1.3 million fraud

Joseph Kinyanjui Macharia is chairman of Kamiti Anmer Development Association

• KADA is one of five squatter groups claiming 419-acre Kamiti/Anmer forest estimated to be worth Sh12 billion.

• Kinaynjui and his co-accused face another charge of making fake allotment letters.

by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
13 June 2019 - 05:00

A senior squatters official has been charged in Kiambu with obtaining Sh1.3 million by false  pretences..

Joseph Kinyanjui Macharia is chairman of Kamiti Anmer Development Association which is one of the five squatter groups laying claim to the 419-acre Kamiti/Anmer forest estimated to be worth Sh12 billion.

He and Edith Wangu denied fraud charges before chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi and and were each released on a Sh 50,000 cash bail. 

 

The two are facing another charge of forgery in relation to part of a piece of land at the centre of a dispute for more than two decades.

The charge against them states that  on March 24 2017 in Kiambu town jointly with others not before the court with intent to defraud, they obtained from Caroline Wanjiku Kimondiu Sh1.3 million by falsely pretending that they were in a position to sell her a parcel of land within Kamiti/Anmer.

They faced another count of making fake land allotment letters.

Pre-trial of the case will be on June 24.

