Security heightened around Parliament ahead of Budget

Security has been beefed up around Parliament ahead of the unveiling of the 2019-20 budget by Treasury CS Henry Rotich on Thursday afternoon.

Officers drawn from regular and Administration Police and GSU have been deployed to strategic points around the premises. There is heavy deployment at the main entrance.

People accessing the premises are thoroughly frisked at the gate. GSU officers with sniffer dogs are patrolling the compound.

An officer has told the Star that Parliament Road will be closed by midday to allow for easy access of Parliament by VIPs.

Rotich is expected to read the Sh3.02 trillion budget in Parliament at 2.30pm. The CS will also outline how he plans to fund the budget.