Man's body found in Kajiado pub, suspected to have been spiked

Are you among those who like a nice time in clubs drinking with call girls? You may want to pay attention to this story.

The body of a 77-year-old man was found at a pub and restaurant in Kajiado County early this week in a case suspected to involve spiking of a drink.

A report prepared by DCI Kiserian shows that Robert Ng'anga's body that had no injuries were retrieved in one of the rooms of Olepolos County Club by a worker at 9 am and reported it at Kiserian police station.

The report shows that the old man had booked a room at the facility last Sunday and ordered some drinks in the company of an unknown lady at 3 pm.

On Monday morning, an employee went to the room and was surprised to find it open with the body of the said man naked and on the bed and the lady missing.

"Today in the morning at around 0800hrs, Amos Nataendaa, an employee of the said club went in to the said room to inquire why the customer had not woken up and to his surprise he found the door wide open and the customer lying on the bed and the unknown lady was nowhere to be seen," the report read.

Besides the body on the bedside, there were five cans of Smirnoff Guarana; two of them empty and five bottles of Tusker Malt, one bottle of Tusker Malt halfway used, it added.

The police officers who visited the scene also found a used condom.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary pending postmortem.